T20 World Cup Semi-Final PAK vs AUS: Match Prediction, Records
In the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will take on Australia. Pakistan appears to be the tournament's champion, as they did not lose a single match in the knockout stage.
Here are the details regarding Pakistan vs Australia match:
Match date: November 11, 2021
Match Time and Venue: 7.30 pm at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Where to watch:
On TV: Star Sports Network
Online Streaming: Disney + Hotstar
Head-to-Head Records:
Pakistan and Australia, the two sides have met 23 times in T20I cricket, with Pakistan leading with 13 matches and New Zealand winning 9 matches.
Match Prediction
Pakistani batsmen are performing admirably in this tournament. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are off to a great start. Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf have all taken wickets on a regular basis.
David Warner's performance is a positive indicator for Australia. Mitchell Marsh, along with Glenn Maxwell, is a game-changer for them with both the bat and the ball. The main bowler is Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood will be essential.
- Pakistan did not lose any match in this tournament and wants to continue that winning streak and is aiming to win the title.