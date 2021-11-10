T20 World Cup Semi Final ENG vs NZ: New Zealand Wins Toss, Chooses To Bowl

The time has arrived to witness the first semi-final match between England and New Zealand at Shaikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi stadium.

New Zealand won the toss and was elected to bowl first. New Zealand did not make any changes to the team. In England team Jason Roy was out due to injury and Sam Billings is in the playing squad

England squad:

Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

New Zealand squad:

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult