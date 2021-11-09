T20 World Cup Semi-Final ENG vs NZ: Match Prediction, Records

In the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021, England will take on New Zealand on November 10 (Wednesday) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Here are the details regarding the England vs New Zealand match:

Match date: November 10, 2021

Match Time and Venue: 7.30 pm at Shaikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch:

On TV: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Head-to-Head Records:

Both countries played 20 matches. Of those, England won 13 matches and New Zealand won 7.

Match Prediction

England has been outstanding in every aspect of the competition thus far. Jos Buttler has been their batting leader. Jason Roy will be a major loss at the top, but Sam Billings will be a solid match as his successor. Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone have been outstanding with both the bat and the ball. Chris Woakes has the potential to be the game-changer in this match.

New Zealand's batting has not been spectacular, but they have kept the innings under control. Martin Guptill, Darryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, and Kane Williamson will be key players.

The Kiwis' bowling has been outstanding. Ish Sodhi in the middle and Trent Boult in the powerplay and death overs have been standout performers. Adam Milne's speed will be crucial in this game.