T20 World Cup Semi Final: Australia Wins Toss, Chooses To Bowl

It is the day to know which team will enter into the finals. Pakistan and Australia are playing the second semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2021 today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Australia won the toss and was elected to bowl first.

Pakistan playing XI:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia playing XI:

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood