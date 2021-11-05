T20 World Cup: Scotland All Out For 85

A big win need for India and the bowlers set the stage for India. They put India on top by restricting the Scotland players to a low score. In 20 overs, Scotland gave 86 runs target to India.

After captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl against Scotland in their fourth encounter in the Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Ravi Chandran Ashwin struck early to give India a strong start.

Back-to-back wickets for India put Scotland's players under tension. The bowlers did not give a chance to bounce back. Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets in the same over, increasing pressure on Scotland. In the first half of the game, Scotland lost four wickets and scored just 40 runs.

From Scotland's side, Munsey made some solid shots, and Leask may have made a couple as well. Aside from that, it was a succession of wickets, with India's bowlers proving much too effective on a ground that offered both spin and seam.

For the Indian side, the bowlers executed the plan exceptionally well to restrict Scotland to a low score. Now it is time for batsmen to chase the target in fewer overs which will help India to increase the net run rate.