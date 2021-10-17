T20 World Cup: Kohli Backs Out of Form Bhuvi

In the second phase of IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad player Bhuvneshwar Kumar took only three wickets in six games with an economy rate of 7.04 and an average of 54. After seeing his performance in the league, cricket analysts were saying that Bhuvi was not in form.

However, India captain Virat Kohli stated on Saturday that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience and accuracy will be extremely valuable to the team as the T20 World Cup kicks off on Sunday.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar economy rate continued to be top-notch in the IPL; he has always been known for this, and his experience comes to the fore," Kohli said during a captain's call hosted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the Men's T20 World Cup.

"I believe his experience and accuracy have always been useful to the team." He's back to full strength, which bodes well for our team. "I'm sure he'll get help with the new ball," he added.

Also Read: MS Dhoni, Sakshi Expecting Second Child

Kohli commented on India's performance in the previous two T20 World Cups, saying, "It was quite frustrating to go out the way we did in the 2016 t20 World Cup." But West Indies was the best team in the tournament, playing the best cricket as a team, and I thought they deserved to win. "

"We also had a heartbreak against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup finals, which shows that we have always had a strong side in T20 cricket," Kohli said.