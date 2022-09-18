T20 World Cup: It's Confirmed This Batsman Will Open for Team India

Team India captain Rohit Sharma gave clarity on how will open the team ahead of the India- Australia series. It is known that following Virat's maiden T20I tonne against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022 recently in the UAE, fans and experts backed Kohli as an opener for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking to the media ahead of the first t20I, Rohit said that Virat Kohli is still one of Team India's alternatives to start the innings at the T20 World Cup 2022, which begins next month in Australia. However, he stated that they have settled on KL Rahul as the opener. He stated that Rahul's role as an opener gets unrecognized at times, but that he has the captain's complete support.

"KL Rahul will open in the T20 World Cup. His performances sometimes go quite unnoticed. Virat Kohli is our Third opener and he will open in some of the games. In the last match, he played really well against Afghanistan. We are happy. But we are clear this KL Rahul will open the batting in T20 World Cup, " said Rohit Sharma in the press meet

"KL Rahul is a very important player for Team India. For us, I just want it clear, we are clear in our thought process. We do not have any confusion. We know what KL brings to the table for us, he is a quality player. His presence is very crucial for us," added Rohit Sharma

Also Read: IND vs AUS T20I: Team India Practice Pictures for 1st Match