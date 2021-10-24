T20 World Cup India Vs Pakistan: Can Indian Bowlers Save The Day?

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup opener was no less than a thriller with India losing quick wickets.

However, Suryakumar Yadav who came in at No.3 did it bit to offer hopes to the Indian team as well as fans cheering for India. Unfortunately, he lost the wicket too. Captain Virat Kohli made a great comeback in this match by playing a brilliant inning.

He took Pakistan's best bowlers head-on while taking his game up a notch, thereby scoring a half-century. Rishab Pant and Jadeja did their bit to stand at the crease to give him the required support to help India post 151 runs.

However, the real target should have been close to 180 for India to be hopeful. Now, the onus lies on the bowlers on the Indian side to take some early wickets like their opponents and help India win beat Pakistan.

The million-dollar question is will Shami, Bhuvi, and other bowlers save the day for India?

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the much-awaited India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match.