T20 World Cup India Trivia, Interesting Facts

In the prestigious ICC T20 World Cup, the qualifying matches were completed. Now it is time for a super-12 round where we can expect thrilling and exciting matches. The Super 12 round begins with Australia and South Africa.

Coming to India: The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan takes place tomorrow (October 24). With strong players and techniques, the Indian team seems ready for the big fight. Let's dig out the memories of how India performed at the T20 World Cup over the years.

Total matches played: Win and loss

So far, in the T20 World Cup, India has played 33 matches. In that, India won 20 matches, 11 matches were lost, one match was tied, and one match was cancelled.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Biggest India-Pakistan Match Controversies

India at the T20 World Cup:

2007: India won the inaugural title under Ms. Dhoni's captaincy. India defeated Pakistan in a Bowl Out.

2009: India lost three matches in a row. India was knocked out of the tournament in the super 8 stage.

2010: India started well in the first two matches. However, the team was once again knocked out in the super 8 stage.

2012: The same scenario was repeated and did not enter the semi-finals.

2014: India finished second, losing to Sri Lanka in the final match.

2016: India lost in the semi-finals against the West Indies.

For Virat Kohli, this is the first and last T20 World Cup match as a skipper. So, Virat Kohli seems to win the title. Let's see how India performs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.