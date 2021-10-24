T20 World Cup: India Set 152 Target for Pakistan

A good comeback for India after a slow start. Thanks to Virat Kohli for his captaincy innings and making 57 runs.

After Pakistan won the toss and invited Indian batsmen to bat first, the expectations were high to see the Indians' actions, but they were disappointed. The excitement was palable. The openers Rohit Sharama and KL Rahul gave early wickets in the powerplay to Shaheen Afridi.

The fans in the stadium and those who were watching on TV were disappointed, but then came Suryakumar Yadav, who boosted Indian fans with a magnificent six.

Every time the batsmen tried to build a partnership, the bowlers broke it effectively. Shaheen Afridi broke Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's and also KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. But Suryakumar Yadav and Kohli settled and hit a few boundaries, then came Hassan Ali and broke their partnership and millions of Indian fans' hopes.

At some point, batsmen were under pressure. Rishabh Pant stood strong and gave good support to the skipper. Rishabh Pant, with his one-handed style, smashed boundaries and set a good platform. But the young batsman got out, having scored 39 runs off 29 balls. For the fourth wicket, Rishbah Pant and Virat Kohli made 50 runs paternship.

Kohli played an extraordinary innings and led the team from one end towards the end. At the crucial point, Virat Kohli hit 57 runs and got out in the 18th over.