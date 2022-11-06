T20 World Cup: India and Pakistan In Semis!

What a blockbuster match between South Africa and the Netherlands! No one expected that South Africa would lose the match against the Netherlands. What a fighting spirit from the Netherlands! The South Africa team, who were the table-toppers, were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

With the loss against South Africa, India qualified for the semi-finals, and the second team will decide between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Those who will win against the Pakistan and Bangladesh teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

In the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Pakistan is the favourite to win. But do not forget, anything can happen in the T20 cricket. If Pakistan wins against Bangladesh, they will qualify for the semi-finals. Let's wait and watch to see which team will qualify for the semis.

Also Read: India Has Just One Chance to Enter Semis, Deets Inside