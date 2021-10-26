T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Ready to Face New Zealand

Following the defeat to Pakistan, Virat Kohli and his team will now face the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai. It is a must-win game for India to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

Based on reports, Hardik Pandya, Team India's allrounder, has been confirmed fit for the forthcoming match against New Zealand on October 31.

Hardik Pandya injured his shoulder in the first innings of India's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan and did not step out to field for the 'Men in Blue.' Hardik Pandya was sent for a scan, according to BCCI media. Based on sources, Hardik Pandya is feeling better and he can play in the next match against New Zealand.

When fans on social media and many cricket experts pointed out the lack of a sixth bowler in Team India's lineup. Hardik Pandya's participation became a hotly debated subject once more. In the match against Pakistan, he only managed 11 runs off eight deliveries, including two boundaries.

Meanwhile, India still has a lot of work to do in terms of net run rate (NRR). After their defeat against Pakistan, India's NRR has dropped to -0.973, and they will be aiming to make things right when they play against the BlackCaps next weekend.