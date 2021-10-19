T20 World Cup Group B: Scotland Sets Target Of 166 For Papua New Guinea

In the fifth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat, Scotland scored 165/9 in 20 overs. Berrington's amazing knock was the essential factor for Scotland. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea bowlers fought back against the batsmen and had quick breakthroughs.

After winning the toss, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer elected to bat first. The Papua New Guinea bowler's got a good start against the batsman and sent the openers to the pavilion in the powerplay.

Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross settled well and maintained a good partnership of 92 runs in 65 balls. The two batsmen scored runs for every ball. At one point, it seemed difficult for the Papua New Guinea bowlers to break the partnership.

This time, Kabua Morea was back in the attack, took Matthew Cross's wicket (48), and broke the partnership.

In the 19th over, Papua New Guinea bowlers caught the big fish. In Sopper bowling, Berrington was out. He hit hard against every bowler and scored 70 runs off 49 balls, including six fours and three sixes. So far in the tournament, Richie Berrington has hit the biggest six (97m).

Scotland could have scored more runs in the end, but Papua New Guinea bowled and fielded exceptionally well. It was a hat-trick for Morea. He took three wickets in the last over.