T20 World Cup Group B: Papua New Guinea Set 130 Runs Target For Oman

The opening match of the T20 World Cup has started between Oman and Papua New Guinea at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket. Oman won the toss and elected to bowl first. In 20 overs PNG team scored 129 runs and gave 130 runs target to Oman.

After being invited to bat first, Papua New Guinea (PNG) openers Tony Ura and Lega Siaka were at the crease. Oman bowler Bilal Khan started attacking and took opener Tony Ura's wicket in the first over. Both openers were out in the first two overs, and this time it was Kaleemullah who took the wicket.

After losing two early wickets, Charles Amini and skipper Assad Vala showed steady performance. Both batsmen hit a few boundaries and rotated the strike without losing a wicket. At 10 overs, the Papua New Guinea team were 70-2 and Oman's misfields gave few runs.

For the third wicket, Amini and Assad Vala made 81 runs together. Papua New Guinea skipper Assad Vala stood strong, but the captain of the ship was gotten out by Kaleemullah. However, his 56 runs, including four fours and three sixes, helped to set the target.

The 16th over was the costliest over for the PNG team. They lost three wickets in that over. Credit goes to Zeeshan Maqsood.

It is worth noting that Oman had experience compared to the PNG team. The bowlers attacked well. Taking the big fish wicket seemed difficult at first, but after that, the Oman bowlers easily sent the batsman to the stands.