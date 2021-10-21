T20 World Cup Group B: Bangladesh Sets 182 Target For Papua New Guinea

In the T20 World Cup Group stage, Bangladesh scored 181/20 against Papua New Guinea (PNG). A collective batting effort from Bangladesh helped to put a good target for the PNG team. In the testing conditions, Shakib put more runs and laid a platform for batsmen.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and chose to bat first against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the T20 World Cup 2021 Group Stage match at Oman's Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Bangladesh, who are vying for a spot in the Super 12, lost their first wicket in the first over. Papua New Guinea bowlers started their action from the first ball onwards. Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das started slowly. Bangladesh was stabilized and both batsmen made 50-run partnerships for the second wicket.

In the seventh over, the PNG team got a breakthrough from Assad Vala in the form of Liton Das wicket. Liton Das scored 29 runs, which included one four and one six.

Shakib stood strong against the PNG bowlers and led the team from one end. His wicket seemed costly for the PNG bowlers, who scored 46 runs, which included three sixes. However, PNG caught the big fish of Bangladesh in the 14th over. In Assad Vala bowling, Shakib was out and caught by Charles Amini. It was a fantastic catch by Charles Amini at long-on.

Mahmudullah came to the crease in the 11th over and gave good support to Shakib. After Shakib lost his wicket, Mahmudullah took the chance and made the PNG bowlers afraid. In 28 balls, he scored 50, three fours, and three sixes. In the 18th over, Damien Ravu took Mahmudullah's wicket and helped the team to get a breakthrough.