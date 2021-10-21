T20 World Cup Group B: Bangladesh Beats Papua New Guinea to Enter Super 12s

Bangladesh qualified for the Super 12 tournament after beating Papua New Guinea(PNG) by 84 runs in their last Round 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Bangladesh bowled PNG out for 97. Shakib Al Hasan's all-round performance was a crucial role in the game. Shakib got four wickets and allowed only nine runs in four overs following a 46-run effort with the bat.

Chasing a total of 181 runs, Kipilin Dorga (46*) was PNG's lone batsman who appeared in excellent form against Bangladesh bowling. Earlier, when batting first, Bangladesh scored 181 runs. Captain Mahmudullah (50) and Shakib Al Hasan (46) batted brilliantly.

However, after falling to 29/7 in 11 overs and chasing a big target, there was no turning back. Lega Siaka and Assad Vala, PNG's new opening combination, lasted only 15 balls.

With this victory, Bangladesh climbed to the top of Group B's points table with four points and became the first team from their group to qualify for the Super 12.

If Oman defeats Scotland, they will remain in the group with India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and New Zealand. Otherwise, they'll be sent to the opposite group.