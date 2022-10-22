T20 World Cup: England beats Afghanistan by Five Wickets

England gets underway in T20 World Cup 2022 with a 5-wicket win over Afghanistan. England chased the tiny target of 113 runs with 11 balls spare, losing five wickets in the debut captaincy match for Jos Buttler in the World Cup match.

Liam Livingstone top-scored for the Three Lions with an unbeaten 29. Hales dropped twice, couldn’t capitalize and scored 19, while Buttler and Malan scored 18 runs each. All used bowlers picked up a wicket apiece for Afghanistan, apart from Azmatullah Omarzai.

England faces Ireland in the next match on 26th October at MCG, whereas Afghanistan battles against New Zealand on the same day at the same venue.

In the Super 12 opener, New Zealand registered a dominant 89-run win against the defending champions, Australia.

Score Details

Afghanisthan: 112/10 (19.4 overs)

England: 113/5 (18.1 overs)

