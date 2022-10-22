T20 World Cup Australia vs New Zealand Toss Report

The Super 12 matches have begun with an interesting match between defending champions and host Australia and T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finalist team New Zeland on October 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia won the toss and decides to bowl first.

Have a look at Australia and New Zeland team playing XI:

Australia Playing XI:

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand Playing XI:

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lachlan Ferguson, Trent Boult,

