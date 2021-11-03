India vs Afghanistan Match Fixed Trending, Check Tweets

India made a great comeback in the T20 World Cup. After India lost the toss and Afghanistan asked India to bat, all hopes were shattered and fans thought this was going yet another Disappointing match for the Indians. However, tables turned after KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma managed a hug le partnership taking the total to the highest in the tournament.

Now, soon after the second innings started, the fixed match is trending on social media. Cricket fans say that the match is fixed and Afghanistan has been sold to the bookies. Have a look at the tweets making the rounds on social media.

It's a #fixedmatch. Shameful to see ICC events being used for personal gains. #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/Y7tpLgx5hZ — Fahad Ijaz (@FahadIjaz_3) November 3, 2021

Your next task is to win a game without fixing it..

Le indians :#IndiavsAfghanistan #fixedmatch #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/oPCqrwHlwR — Dilawaiz Khan Jadoon (@Dilawaiz_jadoon) November 3, 2021