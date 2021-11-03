India vs Afghanistan Match Fixed Trending, Check Tweets

Nov 03, 2021, 22:12 IST
- Sakshi Post

India made a great comeback in the T20 World Cup. After India lost the toss and Afghanistan asked India to bat, all hopes were shattered and fans thought this was going yet another Disappointing match for the Indians. However, tables turned after KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma managed a hug le partnership taking the total to the highest in the tournament.

Now, soon after the second innings started, the fixed match is trending on social media. Cricket fans say that the match is fixed and Afghanistan has been sold to the bookies. Have a look at the tweets making the rounds on social media.

Also Read: It's Official: Rahul Dravid is Now Team India Head Coach

 

Tags: 
T20 World Cup 2021
India vs Afghanistan
Advertisement
Back to Top