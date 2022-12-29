T20 World Cup 2023: BCCI Announces Women's World Cup Squad, 2 AP Players Get Place

BCCI has announced the India women's team for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa and for the tri-series. Harmanpreet Kaur will remain captain, while Smriti Mandhana has been named vice-captain. The Women in Blue will play a tri-series against South Africa and the West Indies before the T20 World Cup.

"The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to commence on February 10, 2023, with Team India kicking off their campaign on February 12th against Pakistan in Cape Town. India is in Group 2 alongside England, the West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The semi-finals will be played between the top two teams in each group after the completion of the group stage. The final will be held on February 26th, 2023," the BCCI announced in a statement.

The Indian team will compete in a tri-series in South Africa from January 19 to February 2 with the same lineup as at the World Cup.

In the Women's World Cup t20 squad, Andhra Pradesh players Anjali Sarvani and Sabbhineni Meghana were selected. Sabbhineni Meghana has been named to the World Cup squad's reserve list. Anjali Sarvani, who belongs to Kurnool, has played five T20I matches and picked up three wickets with an economy of 8.73.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh

India’s squad for Tri-series:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

