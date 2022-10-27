T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe Fans To Win Match Against Pakistan As a Revenge

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan and Zimbabwe are set a play on October 27 at at the Optus Stadium in Perth at 4:30 Pm. Pakistan will be trying to rebound from their painful last-ball setback to Team India in the T20 World Cup 2022 opening at the MCG on Sunday. The Men in Green need a victory to keep their semi-final chances alive.

Zimbabwe received a point to begin their campaign as their match against South Africa ended in a draw, despite the Proteas being on the verge of sealing a win in Hobart on Monday.

Ahead of the match, Zimbabwe and Pakistan fans were trolling each other teams. Many people were surprised to learn that the controversy was about Fake Mr. Bean rather than cricket. It all started when the Pakistan Cricket Board shared the player's practice pictures on Twitter ahead of the match.

Reacting to the tweet one user wrote that " As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you"

Here are the Tweets:

People of Zimbabwe wanted Mr Bean to make appearance at an event, what they got was "Mr Pak Bean". Now they are upset and want revenge against pak cricket team. Can't blame them, this is betrayal of highest order 🤣 #PAKvZIM #ZimVsPakpic.twitter.com/OPp5TPqX4O — APJ (@apj234) October 26, 2022

This low key budget Pak Bean will cost you the 2 points tomorrow. It's high time we revenge because of this fraudster. #ZimVsPak #Pakistanmustfall#GoZimGo!!! pic.twitter.com/nsNSLVnjIK — Kuda (@KudaMakoni18) October 26, 2022