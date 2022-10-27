T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan by 1 Run in Nail-biting Thriller

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2022 match on Thursday. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Zimbabwe scored 130/8. Shan Masood top-scored with 44 off 38 balls, but Pakistan fell short in the end as they failed to score the three runs required for victory in the last ball of the match.

Sikandar Raza was Zimbabwe’s most successful bowler with 3/25, while Brad Evans picked up two wickets for 25 runs.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe: 130/8 in 20 overs (Sean Williams 31; Shadab Khan 3/23, Mohammad Wasim 4/24).

Pakistan: 129/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 44; Sikandar Raza 3/25, Brad Evans 2/25).

