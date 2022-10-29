T20 World Cup 2022: Will Rishabh Pant Get Chance in South Africa Match?

India vice-captain KL Rahul has struggled in the T20 World Cup 2022, scoring 4 and 9 against Pakistan and the Netherlands, respectively. Rahul has struggled as an opener, and he hasn't been able to rotate the strike freely. There have been requests to put Rishabh Pant at the top of the order, given that he is currently warming the bench while Dinesh Karthik has been chosen as the wicketkeeper.

Vikram Rathour, India's batting coach, attended the news conference on Saturday before the game against South Africa and was asked if Rishabh Pant may be tested out as an opener instead of KL Rahul.

Rathour said that "No, we're not actually thinking that. I don't think two games is a large enough sample size. He's been hitting pretty well, and he's also batted really well in practice games, so we're not looking at that right now. "

Speaking about India's new aggressive attitude in T20Is, Vikram Rathour said, "We are striving to adapt. Of course, the idea is always to play with intent. We want to score runs whenever we can. But we also have to consider the circumstances we're playing in, as well as the surfaces we're playing on. I don't think these are 200-plus wickets, so we'll have to adjust. I think we've done very well in that area thus far. "

