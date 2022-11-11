T20 World Cup 2022: Will Rain Spoil the Final Match Between Pakistan - England?

England and Pakistan teams were in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. Pakistan advances to the final after defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semifinal. England, on the other hand, advanced to the final with a crushing 10-wicket victory over India. The match will take place on Sunday, November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Cricket fans from both countries will be expecting a spectacular contest, but the weather prediction does not look encouraging.

According to AccuWeather weather predictions, long bouts of rain are forecast throughout the day, followed by a thunderstorm. The possibility of precipitation is 94% in the days leading up to the evening match, with wind gusts of 44 km/h and a 56% risk of thunderstorms. The cloud cover will remain at 87% throughout the matchday, with the probability of precipitation increasing to 96%.

The weather for the next day does not appear to be improving, with a 64% chance of precipitation, a few late showers, and a 76% cloud cover. However, due to changing weather patterns, things may be different by Sunday. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) track is well-balanced, and given the conditions, the new ball may swing early.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan vs England Head to Head Records, Winner Prediction