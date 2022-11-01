T20 World Cup 2022: Will Dinesh Karthik Play Tomorrow's Match Against Bangladesh

A big shock for the T20 World Cup 2022 Indian team came as the veteran wicketkeeper-bater Dinesh Karthik was injured.

After the 15th over of a Super 12 match against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, Karthik walked off the field with one hand on his back and was replaced by Rishabh Pant for the rest of the game.

Karthik was seen on his knees, holding his back, forcing the team physio to come to the centre of the field before the two left. Pant handled the wicketkeeping duties as South Africa won by five wickets to take first place in Group 2.

Later, when asked about Karthik's injury, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said it would be clear once the physio gave the report.

"I know he had a back problem. Obviously, the physio will provide a report, and we will have more clarity after that, "Bhuvneshwar said during the post-match media conference.

If Dinesh Karthik is not able to play tomorrow's match against Bangladesh, Rishabh Pant is likely to get a chance, who has yet to play in the ongoing tournament.

India will play their next Super 12 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on November 2. If India wins against Bangladesh, they will advance to the semi-finals.

