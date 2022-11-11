T20 World Cup 2022: Is This Why India Lost To England in the Semi-Finals

Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign came to an end on Thursday, November 10, after they were beaten by England by 10 wickets in the second semi-final. After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Men in Blue rallied from a poor first half to produce a competitive 168/6 thanks to half-centuries from Hardik Pandya (63 off 33) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40).

England won in 16 overs without losing a wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave three fours in the first over of the game, which very much set the tone for Team India's awful bowling performance. In the end, England's openers Alex Hales (86* off 47) and Jos Buttler (80* off 49) contributed to a record opening partnership of 170*.

While India played well in the knockout rounds, its loss in the semi-final shocked many fans and cricket experts. However, netizens say that because of the openers, India lost the match.

In the T20 World Cup, both KL Rahul and Rohit had forgettable seasons. They spent most of the World Cup trying to find their form. Their lack of participation cost Team India dearly in the semi-final against England. Rahul went out for five, while Rohit managed only 27 runs from 28 balls.

In the powerplay, India scored 38 runs for one wicket, while England raced to 63/0 in their first six overs.

Rahul hit two half-centuries, but both came against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. He scored four, nine, and five runs against the top teams. Rohit also scored a half-century against the Netherlands, although a risky one. In other matches, Rohit had scores of four, fifteen, two, fifteen, and twenty-seven. World Cups cannot be won with two underperforming openers.

Here are the reactions:

Also Read: Embarrassing Loss For India: Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar

Indian openers in this #T20WorldCup

▪︎Rohit Sharma- 116 runs off 109 balls, St- 106

▪︎KL Rahul- 128 runs off 106 balls, St-120🔥



Combined- 244 runs off just 215 balls with strike rate of just 113



#INDvENG#INDvsENG #openers #opening#T20Iworldcup2022#captaincy — अभिषेक पुंडीर (@_abhishekpundir) November 11, 2022