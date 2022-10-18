T20 World Cup 2022: Which Teams Won In Today's Qualifier Match

T20 World Cup 2022: In the qualifiers match between Sri Lanka - UAE and Netherlands - Namibia, Sri Lanka won by 74 runs and Netherlands beat Namibia on Tuesday.

In the Netherlands and Namibia match, Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus made the decision to bat first. Namibia scored 121 runs in 20 overs. Despite scoring the most runs for his club, Jan Frylinck played a slow inning. He scored 43 runs in 48 balls, including one four.

The Netherlands openers started the inning quite effectively, chasing a target of 122. Openers Vikramjit Singh and Max ODowd got off to a fantastic start, putting up 59 runs for the first wicket. Vikramjit Singh got 39 points in 31 balls, while Max ODowd earned 35 points in 35 balls.

Speaking of Sri Lanka and UAE match, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera each took three wickets as Sri Lanka defeated UAE by 79 runs in the current T20 World Cup Group A encounter on Tuesday. Choosing to bowl first, UAE bowled successfully, with Karthik Meiyappan collecting a hattrick and Zahoor Khan capturing two wickets. Pathum Nissanka scored 74 runs to help Sri Lanka reach 152/8 in 20 overs. Afzal Khan led the UAE in scoring with 19 runs, as no other batter reached the 20-run mark.

