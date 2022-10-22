T20 World Cup 2022: Which Teams Qualified For Supr 12?

T20 World Cup 2022: The qualification matches are over, and four teams have advanced to the Super 12 round. Sri Lanka advanced to the Super 12. However, the West Indies were defeated by Ireland and therefore lost their chance to compete in this year's World Cup.

The performances of Ireland and the Netherlands in the qualifying rounds have the ability to alter all forecasts for the T20 World Cup 2022.

India is currently scheduled to play matches against Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Zimbabwe. Now, it's time for the Super-12 rounds. Defending champions Australia and T20 World Cup 2021 semifinalist New Zealand will face off against each other on October 22 at 12:30 PM. India will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 journey with an opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan. For both matches, the tickets were sold out, and it was expected to be a fully packed stadium. However, there were also reports that rain may have spoiled the event. After the qualifiers, here are the complete group 1 and group 2 teams.

Group 1:

England

New Zealand

Australia

Afghanistan

Sri Lanka

Ireland

Group 2:

India

Pakistan

South Africa

Bangladesh

Zimbabwe

Netherlands