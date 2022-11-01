T20 World Cup 2022: What If Rain Interrupts IND vs BAN Match?

India was defeated by South Africa in a low-scoring thriller that lasted till the very last over of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue will now try to rebound when they play Bangladesh in a high-stakes match in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2).

India presently has four points from three games after losing to South Africa after winning their first two matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands. Bangladesh, on the other side, has four points from three games, having lost to South Africa but winning to the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. India leads the group with a higher net run rate, and a win would almost certainly guarantee a spot in the final.

However, the weather prediction does not appear to be favourable for either team at the time, and rain may play a significant part in the outcome of the game.

"Showers are likely in the evening, with winds southwesterly at 20 to 30 km/h. The match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 6:30 p.m. local time, and the weather may disrupt the proceedings. Cloudy. Showers with a 60% chance, most likely in the evening. Winds from the southwest at 20 to 30 km/h "read the Wednesday weather prediction.

If India vs Bangladesh is washed out due to rain then it is going to be difficult for India to qualify, because India's next match is in MCG, and 4 matches are already washed out in MCG.

