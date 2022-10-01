T20 World Cup 2022: What Ganguly Said About Jasprit Bumrah's Inclusion

T20 World Cup 2022: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, stated that Jasprit Bumrah has not been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022. Bumrah recently suffered a back injury ahead of India's first T20I against South Africa in Trivandrum and was ruled out of the series next two matches.

Later, Mohammed Siraj took his place for the home white-ball series. Bumrah travelled to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for scans after missing the present series, which India leads 1-0. He is now in the care of the NCA's medical team.

"Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet," Ganguly said to the Xtra Time digital station in Kolkata. However, Ganguly kept his fingers crossed and stated that a final decision might be made in the next two or three days.

Bumrah returned in the three-match T20I series against Australia after missing India's away series against England. He bowled six overs in two matches, allowing 73 runs at a 12.16 economy rate.

India will go to Australia on Thursday, October 6 to participate in a training camp ahead of the major event, which begins on October 16.

India will play two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand at Brisbane's Gabba before facing Pakistan in their first Super 12 encounter on October 23 at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).