T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Matches Fixtures Announced
T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is gaining momentum after the ICC released the schedule for the warm-up matches All the warm-up matches will be played in Melbourne and Brisbane.
Warm-up games for the first-round teams will be held between October 10 and 13, with matches taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval.
The teams that qualified straight for the Super 12 round will play their warm-up games in Brisbane on October 17 and 19.
India is scheduled to play against Australia and New Zealand in the warm-up matches.
Here's the warmup match schedule:
October 10 - West Indies vs UAE
October 10 - Scotland vs Netherlands
October 10 - Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
October 11 - Namibia vs Ireland
October 12 - West Indies vs Netherlands
October 13 - Scotland vs UAE
October 17 - Australia vs India
October 17 - New Zealand vs South Africa
October 17 - England vs Pakistan
October 17 - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
October 19 - Afghanistan vs Pakistan
October 19 - Bangladesh vs South Africa
October 19 - New Zealand vs India
📅 Mark your calendars!
The schedule of the warm-up fixtures for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 is now out 👇https://t.co/cxAkjni5Qz
— ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2022