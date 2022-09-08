T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Matches Fixtures Announced

Sep 08, 2022, 16:31 IST
T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is gaining momentum after the ICC released the schedule for the warm-up matches All the warm-up matches will be played in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Warm-up games for the first-round teams will be held between October 10 and 13, with matches taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval.

The teams that qualified straight for the Super 12 round will play their warm-up games in Brisbane on October 17 and 19.

India is scheduled to play against Australia and New Zealand in the warm-up matches.

Here's the warmup match schedule:

October 10 - West Indies vs UAE

October  10 - Scotland vs Netherlands

October  10 - Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe

October  11 - Namibia vs Ireland

October  12 - West Indies vs Netherlands

October  13 - Scotland vs UAE

October  17 - Australia vs India

October  17 - New Zealand vs South Africa 

October  17 - England vs Pakistan

October  17 - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

October  19 - Afghanistan vs Pakistan

October 19 - Bangladesh vs South Africa

October 19 - New Zealand vs India


