T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Matches Fixtures Announced

T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is gaining momentum after the ICC released the schedule for the warm-up matches All the warm-up matches will be played in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Warm-up games for the first-round teams will be held between October 10 and 13, with matches taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval.

The teams that qualified straight for the Super 12 round will play their warm-up games in Brisbane on October 17 and 19.

India is scheduled to play against Australia and New Zealand in the warm-up matches.

Here's the warmup match schedule:

October 10 - West Indies vs UAE

October 10 - Scotland vs Netherlands

October 10 - Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe

October 11 - Namibia vs Ireland

October 12 - West Indies vs Netherlands

October 13 - Scotland vs UAE

October 17 - Australia vs India

October 17 - New Zealand vs South Africa

October 17 - England vs Pakistan

October 17 - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

October 19 - Afghanistan vs Pakistan

October 19 - Bangladesh vs South Africa

October 19 - New Zealand vs India