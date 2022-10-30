T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Just 28 Runs Away From This Milestone

Former India captain and top batsman Virat Kohli is only inches away from breaking yet another record. When he takes on South Africa in Perth on Sunday, Kohli will need just 28 runs to surpass ICC Hall of Famer Mahela Jayawardena as the most prolific run-scorer in T20 World Cups.

Mahela Jayawardene has scored 1016 runs in 31 T20 WC matches, while Virat Kohli has so far scored 989 runs in 21 innings of 23 matches. Kohli only needs 28 more runs to break all previous records. Despite a slow start to the year, Kohli regained his groove in the Asia Cup and the preceding bilateral series matches against Australia and South Africa.

In the current ICC T20 World Cup 2022, he also got off to a quick start against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in front of over 90,000 fans. in the last two matches against Pakistan and Netherlands, Kohli remained the key player in the match-winning. Against Pakistan Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 and against the Netherlands completed his fifty.

