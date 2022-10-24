T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Deserve Credit For How They Finished Game: Babar Azam

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are the best two batters in cricket without any doubt. In the match against Pakistan, Kohli becomes the key player in India's surprising triumph in the T20 World Cup at the MCG, leaving even Pakistan's skipper speechless. The gap between the two sides was caused by Kohli's superb batting display in front of the MCG's 90,000-plus spectators. Kohli remained 82 off 53 balls and Hardik Pandya scored

"Our bowlers were brilliant in the opening 10 overs. Virat and Hardik deserve credit for how they ended the game. Virat Kohli just provided a master class today. The tight game was popular because it was thrilling," stated Babar Azam at the post-match press conference.

"Winning a pressure game will lift Kohli's spirit after a three-year gap. The quicker you recuperate from the extra burden of playing against Pakistan and India, the better. He faced pressure but overcame it, allowing him to increase his inning total. This is why he is such a big player. "Their manner of building a relationship was a watershed moment. This innings must have given him a lot of confidence, and when you win a game like this, you feel good mentally," he added

