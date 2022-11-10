T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Achieve This Milestone

Virat Kohli became the first player in history to score 4000 runs in T20 Internationals. On Thursday, Kohli reached this milestone against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide.

Earlier, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, Kohli broke Mahela Jayawardene's 2014 record of 1016 runs to become the all-time leading run-scorer in men's T20 World Cups. Kohli needed 42 runs to reach 4000 T20I runs, which he achieved with a boundary off Adil Rashid in India's 15th over.

Kohli has also scored the most runs in T20I history. On the list, he is ahead of skipper Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, and Paul Stirling.