T20 World Cup 2022: Viral Pictures From Today's Match Between New Zealand - Australia

New Zealand beat the defending champions by 89 runs in the first Super 12 match against Australia. Devon Conway played a match-winning inning with the bat. He remained unbeaten on 92 runs off 58 balls. And with the ball, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santer picked up three wickets.

Batting first, openers Devon Conway and Fin Allen had a flying start. They both put in a quick 50-run partnership. Josh Hazelwood gave Australia a breakthrough by removing Fin Allen on 42. A late cameo from James Neesham (26) also helped New Zealand to post a 200 target for Australia.

Australian batters failed to chase the target. With 28 runs, Glenn Maxwell was the highest run scorer for the Australian team. In 2.1 overs, Tim Southee gave only six runs and grabbed three wickets. Meanwhile, a few pictures from New Zealand and Australia were going viral on social media.

Here are the pictures:

After 11 years, the New Zealand team defeated Australia

Glenn Phillip's superb catch to remove Marcus Stoinis

Mathew Wade has seen sad after Australia lost the match

Glenn Maxwell Kicks the boundary rope in ager after hitting the final ball for a six in the first innings

David Warner's unlucky dismissal PC@Twitterand@BLACKCAPS