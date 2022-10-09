T20 World Cup 2022: Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Her Latest Post, Know why?
T20 World Cup 2022: The drama between Indian wicket Keeper Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela did not come to an end. Urvashi Rautela's latest Instagram post has again confused the netizens
Urvashi uploaded photos of herself as she boarded a plane bound for Australia, where the T20 World Cup will be held. "Followed my heart, and it led me to Australia," captioned Urvashi
Rishabh Pant is already in Perth, practicing with his teammates for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, and when Urvashi tweeted photos of herself, revealing that she, too, will be in Australia soon, fans couldn't stop themselves from sharing amusing memes and cruelly trolling the Bollywood actress.
Here are the reactions:
When #Rishabpant runs into#UrvashiRautela in Australia pic.twitter.com/eNttSK9MTA
— Bhatkela (@Bhatkela) October 9, 2022
Does this woman have any self respect😓 pic.twitter.com/4vXungLTEq
— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) October 9, 2022
Nibbi gone crazy for Pant.#UrvashiRautela #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/8pyxWhZg4E
— DHONI 07 (@HARSHAL17371828) October 9, 2022
Pant to Urvashi : Mera picha chhodo behen
Urvashi : 7 Samundar par.........n tere piche.......aagyi #Rishabpant #UrvashiRautela #TeamIndia #INDvsSA #INDvPAK
pic.twitter.com/6er6wh91TH
— Ritesh Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@Ritesh_medico) October 9, 2022