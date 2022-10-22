T20 World Cup 2022: Phillips took a diving catch in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage against Australia and received praise all over the world for his amazing catch. Australia, who were down with four wickets, Stoinis tried to improve the score but it failed when he tried to hit six.

The all-rounder was aimed to go inside out over cover with the drive, chipped it in the air, was way wide of the fielder at sweeper, and would have dropped safely if Phillips hadn't intervened, but Phillips had other plans. He came over from the deep, flung himself at the ball, went two-handed, and took the catch.

Here is the video:

Superhuman Phillips! We can reveal that this catch from Glenn Phillips is one of the moments that could be featured in your @0xFanCraze Crictos of the Game packs from Australia v New Zealand. Grab your pack from https://t.co/EaGDgPxPzl to own iconic moments from every game. pic.twitter.com/ozTLvGNzZR — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 22, 2022

The reigning champions faced defeat as the batters David Warner, Tim David, Matthew Wade, and Glenn Maxwell all failed to impress. Aaron Finch did not choose Steve Smith for the playing XI, and one has to question if he might have had a difference against New Zealand.

