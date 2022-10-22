T20 World Cup 2022: Unbelievable Catch From Glenn PhillipsTo Dismiss Marcus Stoinis

Oct 22, 2022, 16:11 IST
t20 world cup 2022 - Sakshi Post

T20 World Cup 2022: Phillips took a diving catch in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage against Australia and received praise all over the world for his amazing catch. Australia, who were down with four wickets, Stoinis tried to improve the score but it failed when he tried to hit six.

The all-rounder was aimed to go inside out over cover with the drive, chipped it in the air, was way wide of the fielder at sweeper, and would have dropped safely if Phillips hadn't intervened, but Phillips had other plans. He came over from the deep, flung himself at the ball, went two-handed, and took the catch.

Here is the video:

The reigning champions faced defeat as the batters David Warner, Tim David, Matthew Wade, and Glenn Maxwell all failed to impress. Aaron Finch did not choose Steve Smith for the playing XI, and one has to question if he might have had a difference against New Zealand.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Tim Southee Creates Record During AUS-NZ Match


Read More:

Tags: 
T20 World Cup 2022
Sports News
Advertisement
Back to Top