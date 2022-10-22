T20 World Cup 2022: Tim Southee Creates Record During AUS-NZ Match

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand bowler, Tim Southee became the highest wicket-taker in the Twenty20 internationals during T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Australia in Sydney.

Southee dismissed David Warner with his first ball and created a record in T20s. So far, Southee picked 123 wickets in 101 matches. With his 123rd wicket, he surpassed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's record as the highest wicket-taker in the T20s.

Southee also surpassed Nathan McCullum as New Zealand's joint-leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup. Southee is also New Zealand's most successful all-rounder, having taken 669* wickets in 337 appearances.

Southee became the third bowler after Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga and Shakib to have 100-plus wickets in all formats of the game at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

