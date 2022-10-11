T20 World Cup 2022: These Two Countries Will Reach Finals

T20 World Cup 2022 will begin on October 16 in Australia, with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in the opening match. Predictions for the winning and semifinalist teams have already begun.

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle has predicted the event's finalists. Gayle believes that the hosts, Australia and West Indies, will go to the finals. Notably, the West Indies must win all of their first-round games in order to qualify for the Super 12 and continue their World Cup campaign.

"I believe a final match between the West Indies and Australia is possible. It would be very tough for the West Indies squad since the captain is new and the team lacks Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Bravo," Gayle told Dainik Jagran.

On the other hand, he said how difficult the T20 World Cup would be for the West Indies because no T20 specialists were chosen for the squad.

"Yes, the players on the West Indies squad are unquestionably skilled and capable of posing a threat to any team. As everyone knows, it is just a matter of modifying your plan appropriately on match day. I'm hoping the team does well, "Gayle stated.