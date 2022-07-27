T20 World Cup 2022: These Teams Will Make It Into Finals

The T20 World Cup will be played in October-November this year in Australia and the decisions for the finalists have begun. Former Australian captain, Rickey Ponting, has predicted the winners and finalists of the tournament.

Ricky Ponting said that hosts Australia will defend the title after winning the tournament last year in the UAE. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has backed the Australia side to win the title once again, and he also predicted Rohit Sharma-led India to make the finals of the marquee event.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Cricket: India Vs Pakistan Match On This Date

In my opinion, England is a fantastic white-ball team with an exceptional white-ball system. On paper, I believe the three sides with the greatest class and match-winners are likely India, Australia, and England. Ponting also stated that Pakistan cannot win the tournament if their captain, Babar Azam, does not score runs.