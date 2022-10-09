T20 World Cup 2022: Team India Players Spotted During England- Australia 1st T20I, Picture Viral

Team India has arrived in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, and Indian players who were in Perth were seen at the Optus Stadium during the first T20I of the series against Australia and England.

The Men in Blue arrived in the World Cup host country on Friday and have already begun preparing for the multi-nation tournament, which kicks off on October 16 with qualifying rounds.

The BCCI uploaded videos of the Indian players working hard, and Virat Kohli turned to Twitter to provide a preview of India's training session. A video of Kohli and KL Rahul slamming the bowlers in the nets went viral as well.

Rohit Sharma and his team will spend the following week in Perth, where they will play two unofficial warmup games against the Western Australia XI.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harshal Patel were spotted at the Optus Stadium where the first Twenty20 International against Australia and England is being held. On social media, a selfie of the Indian cricketers has gone viral.

Here is the picture:

Indian players enjoying the Jos Buttler and Alex Hales carnage in Perth. pic.twitter.com/gfHMQeZWU9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 9, 2022

