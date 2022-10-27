T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Mohammad Rizwan Becomes Leading T20I Run-Scorer

Suryakumar Yadav, India's top batter, has maintained his excellent form in 2022. The right-handed hitter has now surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan as the best T20I run scorer in 2022. Suryakumar Yadav accomplished the milestone by scoring 51* off 25 balls against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 super 12 match.

Suryakumar Yadav has already scored 867 runs in 25 innings, while Rizwan has 825 in 19 innings. This year, the contemporary 360-degree hitter had an average of 41.28 and a strike rate of 184.86. Meanwhile, Rizwan has a strike rate of 124.62 and an average of 51.56. Suryakumar Yadav and Rizwan have both been crucial players in their respective squads this season.

India scored 179 in 20 overs when batting first against the Dutch, with great performances from Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav joined Kohli when India was 84/2 after 12 overs and needed a big finish. The 32-year-old smashed fifty on the last ball of the innings with a six. India won the game by 56 runs after limiting the Netherlands' innings to 123/9

