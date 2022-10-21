T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12: Weather Report For Australia-New Zealand Match

The Super 12 matches of the T20 World Cup 2022 will begin with an opening match against Australia and New Zealand at 12:30 PM at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match tickets were sold out and a fully packed stadium will be seen on Saturday.

However, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, Sydney has a very high probability of receiving rain on Saturday, Partly overcast skies will prevail all day. Showers with a very high (95%) probability are most probable in the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm, potentially one that is violent, is also possible. Winds will blow at 20 to 30 km/h from the north to the northeast.

If rain did not spoil the spoilsport, defending champions Australia and New Zealand will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup race.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was ruled out of the squad due to a fractured finger for the Super 12, Group 1 match. In the Australian team, all-rounder Cameron Green was injured, and Josh Inglis will replace him.

Australia Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

