T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Registers Unwanted Record In Opening Match Against Namibia

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia started with an interesting match. The opening match is being contested between Group A opponents Namibia and Sri Lanka.

When Namibia batted first, their batters destroyed the Lankan bowlers in the final overs as the Sri Lanka team registered an unwanted record under their name. Sri Lanka leaked the highest number of runs in the last four overs of the T20 World Cup, giving away 57 runs.

Speaking of the match, batting first, Namibia lost their wickets early, but in the last final overs, they put a decent target on board. Jan Frylinck scored 44 off 28 balls while JJ Smit remained unbeaten on 31 off 16 balls. In 20 overs, Namibia scored 163 runs.

Chasing the target, Sri Lanka lost three wickets in the powerplay. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored double digits. Jan Frylinck was awarded the player of the match for his spectacular performance with the bat and bowl.

