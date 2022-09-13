T20 World Cup 2022: South African Cricket Coach Mark Boucher to Step Down

South African head coach Mark Boucher will step down as head coach after the prestigious T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to play in October.

Mr. Boucher has decided to quit in order to seek other possibilities that align with his future professional and personal goals. While Cricket SA regrets that Mr. Boucher will be unable to complete the remainder of his contract, it respects his choice and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors, as quoted by cricket.co.za

Mr. Boucher has been in charge since December 2019 and has guided the Proteas to 11 Test victories, including a stunning 2-1 series victory against India at home in January this year. The Proteas are also ranked second in the ICC World Test Championship. Mr. Boucher has led South Africa to win 12 One-Day Internationals and 23 T20 Internationals, the most recent of which was a historic 2-1 series victory over England, cricket.co.za statement reads

"We would like to thank Mark for the time and work he has given in South African cricket as Head Coach over the past three years," said CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki. He has guided us through some turbulent seas following the retirement of so many veteran players, and he has laid some solid foundations for the next generation of Proteas.

