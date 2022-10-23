T20 World Cup 2022 SL vs IRE: Kusal Mendis and Bowlers Set Up An Easy Win For Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten 68 off 43 balls as Sri Lanka overcame Ireland by 9 wickets in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Hobart on Sunday. Mendis, who opened the batting with Dhananjaya Silva, scored 63 runs for the first wicket. Silva was the only Sri Lankan batter dismissed, caught behind on 31. Mendis then put up another 50-run partnership with Charith Asalanka as Sri Lanka chased down the 129-run target in 15 overs.

Earlier, a clinical effort by the Lanka bowlers limited Ireland to 128/8 in 20 overs after they chose to bat first. Except for Harry Tector and Paul Stirling, none of Ireland's batters were able to withstand the Lankan onslaught. Tector earned 45 runs on 42 balls, while Stirling scored 34 runs on 25 deliveries. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga each took two wickets in their four overs.

