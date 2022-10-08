T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi Ready For India Clash, Says PCB Chief Ramiz Raza

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. It is known that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to injury and in the Pakistan team, Shaheen Afridi's participation is in doubt. Current and former players advise that the player should not be risked if he is not completely healthy. Shaheen, who suffered a knee injury during the August Test series against Sri Lanka, recently completed therapy in London. Due to the injury, he also missed the Asia Cup last month. However, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja stated that he spoke with Shaheen and that he is 100% fit for the T20 World Cup.

"I had a chat with Shaheen, a day before yesterday. He said that he hasn't felt this good in ages. So, the progress is very good. The doctors had sent the video and he is currently 110 percent fit. But he said that he will be fit in time and ready for battle, "Ramiz told Pakistan's Dawn News.

Ramiz also revealed that Shaheen plans to play a couple of practice matches before being battle ready for Pakistan's opening game against arch-rivals India.

"At times, these knee injuries might be technical and sensitive. So we decided that if he isn't entirely fit, we wouldn't risk him. However, Shaheen claims to be 100 percent fit at the moment. He also stated that he will participate in practice matches and prepare for the game against India "He continued.