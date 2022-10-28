T20 World Cup 2022: Semifinal Scenario for India, South Africa, Pakistan and Zimbabwe

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 matches have been mouth-watering and action-packed. It is known that in Group 2, India, Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe were there. So far, all the teams have played two matches and India tops the table with four points.

India's opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan was less than a thriller. In the dramatic last over, India won the match thanks to Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for their crucial partnership. Arshdeep Singh sends Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to the pavilion. In their second game against the Netherlands, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav hit fifty. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled two maiden overs and also picked up two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel also grabbed two wickets.

Speaking of Pakistan, they lost two matches against India and Zimbabwe. It was an unexpected loss for Pakistan's team against Zimbabwe. Except for Shan Massod, no player played a key role in that match. With two defeats, Pakistan's chances of entering the semis were bleak. Currently, the Pakistan team is in fifth place with a -0.050 Net Run Rate.

South Africa also played two games against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. However, due to rain, there is no result for South Africa vs Zimbabwe match. The Proteas defeated Bangladesh by 104 runs in their second match.

Also Read: Pakistan Officially Qualifies to Enter Karachi Airport: Memes Flood Twitter After PAK loses To ZIM

After the completion of two matches, here is the semi-final scenario of the group 2 teams:

1. India - Won vs BAN and ZIM.

2. South Africa - Won 2 matches out of 3.

3. Pakistan - SA lose 2 matches, ZIM lose 2 matches, and Pakistan wins their all matches.

4. Zimbabwe - Won 2 matches out of 3 & SA lose 2 matches.

The upcoming matches will be thrilling to see which two teams will advance to the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals