T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal: New Zealand vs Pakistan Winner Prediction, Head to Head Records, Key Players To Watch

The prestigious T20 World Cup has successfully completed the group stage with some thrilling matches. Now, it's time to watch the final three matches in the event. It is known that New Zealand, England from Group 1, India, and Pakistan have qualified for the semifinals.

Now the first semifinal is between New Zealand and Pakistan, and the winning team will qualify for the Finals.

Match Date: November 9, Wednesday

Match Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground



Teams preview:



New Zealand:

The New Zealand team has a good batting and bowling lineup. Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Neesham, and Daryl Mitchell were good with the bat. Experienced bowlers Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santer, and Trent Bolt were good with their skills.

Pakistan:

What an interesting comeback for the Pakistan team to enter the semis! South Africa's defeat by the Netherlands gave a chance to the Pakistan team. In the Pakistan team, top-order batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were pillars of the Pakistan team. Though Babar Azam is facing a rough road, he bounced back in the last match. The middle order's Mohammad Harris, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed heavily contributed to the team. There is no need to explain the Pakistani bowling attack. Shaheen Shan Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah will be the key bowlers for the Pakistan team to restrict the New Zealand team to a low score.

Head-to-Head Records:

Pakistan and New Zealand have met six times in the T20 World Cup's history. Out of six times, Pakistan has won four times. In the latest tri-match series, Pakistan defeated New Zealand.



Match Prediction:

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand has had a smooth ride, winning most of the matches, while Pakistan, though it lost two matches, is back in the event and fighting to win the match. Both teams have winning chances. But as per experts' reviews and team conditions, New Zealand has a higher winning probability than Pakistan. However, anything can happen in T20 cricket.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for T20 World Cup 2022 match updates.

