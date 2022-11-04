T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-finalists Prediction

With one match remaining, the T20 World Cup 2022 is set to complete the Super 12 stage. All the Super 12 teams played four games, but the semi-final teams were still unpredictable. So far, nine teams were in the semi-finals race, which proves how the T20 World Cup matches were.

In Group 1, New Zealand and England were in first and second place, respectively. In group 2, India and South Africa were in the top two places. We cannot confirm that these teams will advance into the semi-finals.

Group 1 scenarios:

In Group 1, Australia, and in Group 2, Pakistan, hopes were still alive to qualify for semis. Australia must beat Afghanistan by a large margin. The Australian team is 50 runs behind England on the net run rate. Australia's semi-final hopes lie with England and Sri Lanka. If Sri Lanka beats England and Australia has to win against Afghanistan, then the Australian team will enter the finals.

New Zealand happily sits in first place in Group 1 with a net run rate of +2.233. New Zealand's last match is against Ireland. If New Zealand loses to Ireland, even though it will qualify for the semis,

England has to win their next match against Sri Lanka to enter the semi-finals. Currently, England is in second place with a +0.547 net run rate.

Group 2 scenarios:

With six points, India is currently at the top of the group points table. South Africa faced their first defeat in the form of Pakistan by the DLS method. South Africa is in second place, but the proteas team has a higher net run rate than India. If South Africa wins their last Super 12 match, they will jump to first place.

After India and South Africa, the Pakistan team is still fighting for the semi-finals. Pakistan defeated South Africa and was still in the race. If Pakistan has to qualify for the semifinals, Zimbabwe has to defeat India, and Pakistan has to win its last match.

Semi-finalists team predictions: New Zealand and England were the top teams in Group 1 to advance to the semifinals. India and South Africa will advance to the semi-finals from Group 2.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Do or Die Match For Australia Against Afghanistan